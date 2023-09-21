Jason Roy opts out; Tom Kohler-Cadmore joins England's ODI squad against Ireland

Nottingham [UK], September 21 : England batter Jason Roy opted out from the ODI series against Ireland, and uncapped player Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been added to the squad.

Roy has turned down to play against Ireland as a result of his last-minute omission from their final World Cup squad.

Roy was included in England's provisional 15-man squad last month, but due to back spasms, he was unable to play in the four-match ODI series against New Zealand. Harry Brook replaced him in the squad on Sunday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, England's national selector Luke Wright said on Monday that Roy was given "the option of being involved" against Ireland but his decision would not affect his status as England's "batting reserve at the top of the order" for the World Cup.

"He wasn't expecting to be in that Ireland squad and then to get the news that he was missing out on the World Cup all came as a bit of a hammer blow," Wright said.

"We've made it apparent to Jason that we won't judge him differently for that position as the spare batter at the top of the order whether he plays against Ireland or not."

Following the World Cup squad announcement, Roy made it known that he is unlikely to play international cricket after being left out of England's squad. Having previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders' Major League Cricket affiliate LA Knight Riders, he also stated that he would be open to a multi-franchise contract with them.

Kohler-Cadmore received his first England call-up. He will join the team in Nottingham ahead of Saturday's second ODI. He is currently taking part in Somerset's County Championship match in Taunton versus Kent, which is scheduled to end on Friday.

Following his departure from Yorkshire at the end of last summer, Kohler-Cadmore was impressive in all forms during his maiden season with Somerset. As they won the T20 Blast, England's domestic T20 Championship, for the first time since 2005, he averaged 34.92 with a strike rate of 160.32. He is also their second-highest run-scorer in the Championship.

