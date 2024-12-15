Jasprit Bumrah Bags Another Fifer, Ends Travis Head’s Marathon Knock of 152 During IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Gabba (Watch Video)

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a crucial performance for India with a five-wicket haul in the Gabba Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His breakthrough came after hours of effort when he managed to dismiss Travis Head, who had played a dominant innings of 152 runs off 160 balls. Head’s departure came with the second new red ball on the fifth ball of the 87th over. Bumrah bowled a full delivery outside off, tempting Head into a cover drive. Head made a half-hearted attempt, losing one hand off the bat. The ball took a thick edge and was confidently caught by Rishabh Pant.

This was the third wicket of Bumrah’s remarkable spell in the final moments of the day. Earlier, he dismissed Steve Smith for 101 runs off 190 balls, breaking the 241-run partnership between Head and Smith. Bumrah also made Mitchell Marsh edge one to slips in the 87th over.

Bumrah’s efforts highlighted his crucial role in the Indian bowling attack. With 17 wickets in the series so far, his bowling average stands at an impressive 11.52. In contrast, the combined bowling efforts of all other Indian bowlers have resulted in just 19 wickets at an average of 41.68.

Head’s 152-run innings is notable as it is only the second 150-plus score by an Australian against India, achieved after Allan Border. Head’s consistent performances have been a standout contribution in the series, with 392 runs at an average of 98.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith’s partnership with Head benefited his own performance, allowing him to play with more freedom after surviving a few close chances. Australia managed to cross the 400-run mark in the 100th over, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc at the crease as the day concluded with one hour of play remaining.