Jasprit Bumrah beats Rohit Sharma to claim ICC Men's Player of the Month for June

New Delhi [India], July 9 : India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday won the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June, beating skipper Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

"A hero for India in their victorious T20 World Cup campaign has also scooped up ICC Men's Player of the Month honours," ICC stated.

After his stellar T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in which he claimed Player of the Tournament, Bumrah also claimed the Men's Player of the Month accolade for June.

Bumrah edged out compatriot Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the award in what was a competitive month of cricket, culminating in India's T20 World Cup win in Barbados.

The 30-year-old was at his best in the USA and Caribbean, taking 15 wickets at an average of 8.26, at an astonishing economy of 4.17. He joined Virat Kohli (a two-time winner in his own right) as an Indian player to claim the Men's T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award.

After winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June, Bumrah said that it was a special honour for him.

"I am delighted to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June. It's a special honour for me following a memorable few weeks spent in the USA and West Indies. We have had a lot to celebrate as a team, and I'm delighted to be able to add this personal accolade to the list," Bumrah was quoted by ICC as saying.

"To perform as well as we did at the tournament and lift the trophy at the end is incredibly special, and I will carry those memories with me forever. I wish to congratulate my captains Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for their excellent performances in the same period, and I am humbled to have been chosen as the winner. Finally, I want to thank my family, all of my teammates and coaches as well as the fans who have voted for me. Their support pushes me to compete at the best of my ability in national colours," he added.

Beginning the T20 World Cup campaign in New York, Bumrah was ever-reliable for India, taking 3/6 against Ireland to open his campaign, before his match-defining 3/14 against Pakistan four days later.

Even though he failed to bag any wickets against the USA in their third outing, Bumrah again showed his class in the Super Eights portion of the competition, taking a total of six wickets in three outings. From there, the right-arm pacer claimed 2/12 (2.4) in India's semi-final win over England, before closing out with a 2/18 (4) performance against South Africa in the final in Barbados.

