Jasprit Bumrah becomes 10th Indian bowler to reach 400 international wickets

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 : Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah completed 400 wickets in international cricket, becoming the 10th bowler from his team to do so.

Bumrah reached this milestone during India's first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai.

During the game, in Bangladesh's first innings, Bumrah took 4/50 in 11 overs, with an economy rate of 4.50. He got the wickets of Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

Now, in 196 international matches, Bumrah has taken 401 wickets at an average of 21.01, with the best bowling figures of 6/19. He is the only sixth Indian pacer to reach this milestone.

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 163 wickets at an average of 20.49, with the best figures of 6/27. He has 10 five-wicket hauls in the long format.

In 89 ODIs, Bumrah has taken 149 wickets at an average of 23.55, with the best figures of 6/19. He has two wicket hauls in the format.

In 70 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 89 wickets at an average of 17.74, with the best figures of 3/7.

The top three wicket takers for India in international cricket are: Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (744 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets).

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 in 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

