Jasprit Bumrah blessed with baby boy, shares news on social media

New Delhi, Sep 4 Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan have welcomed a baby boy, with the fast bowler sharing the joyful announcement on social media.

Bumrah announced the news of the birth of the baby boy on Instagram, sharing a wholesome picture.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it," he captioned the post on Instagram.

The 29-year-old took leave from the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday and had returned to Mumbai for the birth of his first child.

Bumrah is expected to return to Sri Lanka after a few days and will be available for the Group 4 stage matches.

India will play their Super 4 game after a few days’ break in Sri Lanka.

After being sidelined from numerous bilateral series, IPL 2023, and the World Test Championship final due to injury, Bumrah made his comeback to competitive cricket last month during the Ireland series, in which the pacer not only captained India to a 2-0 victory but also emerged as the top wicket-taker with four wickets to his name.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor