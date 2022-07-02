Jasprit Bumrah destroys Stuart Broad just like Yuvraj Singh scores 35 runs in 1 over, most expensive over in Test

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah hit Stuart Broad for 35 runs in over over on Day 2. Bumrah came out to bat at number 10 after James Anderson rattled the stumps of Ravindra Jadeja. The left-handed batter played an excellent innings of 104 runs which helped the visitors finish with a 400+ total on the board.

Jasprit Bumrah breaks Brian Lara's Test Record

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 🔥🔥



3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯



3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯

#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

Bumrah stole the show by scoring 31 runs off 16 balls. Shami scored 16 runs from 31 deliveries, while his captain absolutely destroyed the English bowlers. Bumrah showed no mercy to Stuart Broad. He hit four fours and two sixes in the over. One of the sixes came off a no-ball, while the last ball went for a single. There was also a five wides with the total going up to 35 runs in the 84th over.Fans and cricket experts compared Bumrah with Yuvraj Singh after his superb show against Broad.