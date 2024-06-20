Jasprit Bumrah has developed variations, knows better than most bowlers: Ian Bishop

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop has showered praise on star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and said that he has developed variations and knows better than most bowlers.

Bumrah has picked up five wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and has given 45 runs at an economy rate of 5.00.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Bishop said that Bumrah is a great communicator and smart bowler.

"Jasprit is smart, a good communicator who thinks about the game. It starts from the foundation, but he has also developed variations and knows better than most bowlers when to use his variations," Bishop was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The Caribbean cricketer said Bumrah has a unique bowling action for which the India pacer gets an advantage.

"He has a unique action where the ball gets on to you a lot quicker than batters anticipate, the full toss [that got Iftikhar, for example] is because of that. Sometimes they don't get smashed because they get on to you. Of course, when you develop that reputation... when I bowled with Curtly Ambrose, Matthew [Hayden] never put a foot wrong against Curtly because of his reputation, but he'd look to smash me. This guy is a generational bowler," he added.

India will be aiming to do well against Afghanistan (June 20), Bangladesh (June 22) and Australia (24) and register big wins in order to qualify for the semifinals and end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

The Men in Blue have displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished at the top of the Group A table with seven points.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

