Jasprit Bumrah re-joins India squad ahead of Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan: Report

Colombo, Sep 8 India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has re-joined the Indian squad ahead of their Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan, to be held in Colombo on Sunday.

The pacer had gone back home after India’s league match against Pakistan at Pallekele due to the birth of his son Angad. It meant that Bumrah missed India’s second league match against Nepal, which they eventually won by 10 wickets in what was another rain-curtailed clash.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah will join the team for a practice session at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday evening. “Anticipating inclement weather, the Indian team may have to practice indoors, as they did on Thursday, unless the weather improves later in the evening, which has been the recent trend.”

“Fortunately, there has been no rain in Colombo since Friday morning (at the time of publishing), raising hopes for a productive evening practice session,” it added.

Bumrah’s return also comes at a time when the India-Pakistan Super Four clash, scheduled for September 10, has been given a reserve day. The pacer is yet to bowl in an ODI, as rain washed out the second half of the India-Pakistan league match last week. The last time Bumrah bowled his full quota of ten overs in an ODI was in July 2022 at Lord’s.

“The weather outlook for the upcoming week is not very promising, with Colombo expected to receive heavy rainfall, including a 90 percent chance of rain on Sunday. This explains the ACC's decision to arrange a reserve day for such a crucial match,” added the report.

Following the game against Pakistan on Sunday and possibly Monday, if the match goes to a reserve day, India will face Sri Lanka at the same venue on September 12 and play against Bangladesh on September 15.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor