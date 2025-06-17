Jasprit Bumrah REVEALS Why He Declined Team India’s Test Captaincy, Says…

India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has revealed that he was the first choice for the Test captaincy after Rohit Sharma retired from the format. However, he turned down the offer citing workload issues related to his back. Speaking to Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports, Bumrah confirmed that the BCCI had approached him to lead the side following the exits of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from red-ball cricket. He said he consulted the medical team and his surgeon before making his decision.“I had spoken to the BCCI about my workload before Rohit and Virat retired. I also discussed it with the medical team and my surgeon. We concluded that I have to be smarter with my body,” Bumrah said.

Shubman Gill was eventually named India’s new Test captain. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was appointed as his deputy.

Bumrah was cleared to play only three Tests in the five-match series against England. He said it would not have been fair to the team to have a captain who could not play every game. “I called the BCCI and said I do not want to be considered for the leadership role. I would not be available for all five Tests. It would not be fair for the team if one captain plays three matches and someone else leads the other two,” he said.

Rohit Sharma had announced his retirement from Tests a month before the England series. His decision followed a disappointing phase for the Indian team, including a home whitewash against New Zealand and a loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Soon after, Virat Kohli also stepped away from the format.

Gill’s elevation surprised many as Bumrah had previously served as Rohit’s deputy in Tests. Other names including KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were considered. However, Bumrah’s decision allowed selectors to opt for a younger captain.

Team India's squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.