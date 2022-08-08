Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup - Reports

In a major blow to Team India, senior pacer, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the upcoming edition of Asia Cup 2022. Jasprit Bumrah has a back injury and will not play in the Asia Cup. He is our main bowler and we would like him to be back in action before T20 World Cup. We can't risk him in Asia Cup and the injury could aggravate," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Bumrah last played in the ODI away series against England before being rested from the rubber against West Indies and the upcoming one against Zimbabwe. Bumrah had had similar issues few years ago and was out for a considerable amount of time.