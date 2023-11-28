Jasprit Bumrah to leave Mumbai Indians after Hardik Pandya's arrival?

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians completed a sensational transfer deal ahead of the IPL 2024 player auction as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to his former franchise. Amid Pandya's MI captaincy rumours, Jasprit Bumrah, who was the vice-captain of the franchise when he last played in the IPL has reportedly unfollowed Mumbai Indians Instagram account.

Meanwhile, franchise owner Nita Ambani remains excited to welcome Pandya back into the side and believes he has completed a full circle by returning to where it all started. As quoted in the franchise's official website, she stated:"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!”

GT Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged that Pandya expressed his desire to return to his original franchise. He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," the former England batter added. Pandya, on his part, took to X to express his emotions: "This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back."