Jasprit Bumrah to miss 2nd ODI against Australia, given short break by team managment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not play the second ODI against Australia on Sunday as he has gone back home to visit his family and has been given a short break by the team management.

He will be back for the third ODI in Rajkot, which will take place on September 27. In the meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the second ODI. Mukesh has played three ODIs for Team India, taking four wickets with the best figures of 3/30.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the news on their X (Formerly Twitter) account.

"UPDATE: Mr Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot. #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS ," tweeted BCCI.

Bumrah made his return to the national side after a back injury after almost a year during the T20I series against Ireland in August, where he as a skipper led India to a 2-0 series win.

He was then selected in the Asia Cup squad and the ICC Cricket World Cup squad as well, which will take place in India from October 5 onwards. In the Asia Cup, which India captured for the eighth time, he troubled the batter with his pace and yorkers. Bumrah notably took four scalps in four games at an average of 17.75 and economy rate of 4.17, best bowling figures of 2/30.

Bumrah's fitness and performances will be extremely key to India's World Cup chances.

The second ODI will take place in Indore on Sunday. India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets.

