Jasprit Bumrah to Replace Rohit Sharma as Test Captain? World Cup Winner Bats for Pace Spearhead Ahead of England Series

Following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket, former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal has suggested that Jasprit Bumrah should be considered to lead the Indian Test team. The recommendation comes ahead of India's upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against England in June. Speaking to ANI, Lal said Bumrah deserves a chance to captain the side. “Jasprit Bumrah should get a chance. He has been doing very well. He is a permanent member of the team. We have some young players who can be made the Vice-Captain,” Lal said.

Bumrah has limited experience as Test captain. Between 2022 and 2025 he led India in three matches. His captaincy began with a seven-wicket loss to England in the rescheduled fifth Test in 2022. He then guided India to a 295-run win over Australia in Perth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, giving India a 1-0 lead in the series. However, India lost the series 1-3 after a defeat in the final Test at Sydney, ending their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final.

Bumrah previously served as India's Test vice-captain and remains a key figure in the squad across all formats.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday through an Instagram post. “Hello everyone! I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It has been an absolue honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support through the years. I will continue to represent India in ODI format,” Hitman wrote. The 38-year-old made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to play 67 matches. He scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, which includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

India's selectors are expected to finalise the new Test captain before the England series begins.