Jasprit Bumrah topples Kapil Dev's record for most five-wicket hauls for India in away Tests

London [UK], July 11 : World best Jasprit Bumrah breezed past the legendary Kapil Dev to break the record for most five-wicket hauls in away Tests for India following his sizzling spell under London's scorching heat on the second day of the third Test against England on Friday.

After sitting out in the second contest, Bumrah returned at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's, with his mojo. He left England's top-class batters gobsmacked with his precise lines and troubling lengths. Bumrah blazed his way to his maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's to take his tally to 13 in away Tests, achieving the feat in 35 games.

Bumrah toppled Kapil's record of 12 five-wicket hauls in 66 away Tests for India and moved to the top. Former spinner Anil Kumble slipped to the third spot with 10 five-fers in 69 Tests far from home.

In 47 Tests, Bumrah boasts 215 scalps at a stellar average of 19.49, with best figures of 6/27 and 15 five-wicket hauls. Across all formats, in 206 appearances, Bumrah crossed the 450-wicket mark. He has 453 scalps under his belt at an average of 20.48, with best figures of 6/19 and 17 five-wicket hauls.

With a spell to remember, the 31-year-old went level with the 'Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram for an elusive feat. With a tally of 11, Bumrah has the joint-highest five-wicket hauls by an Asian in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

He opened his wicket account on the first day by navigating the ball past Harry Brook's inside edge straight into the stumps. On the second day, the crafty quick continued to put his rich vein of form on exhibition.

On the second day, he ended England Test captain Ben Stokes' (44) hunt to regain form by rattling the timber with a sublime delivery. With the ball nibbling around, Root lunged forward, but the ball nipped in slightly, brushed off the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. Root got his record-shattering Test ton but failed to add many as he walked back to the dressing room with 104(199).

On the next delivery, Bumrah made a bleated appeal for a caught behind. However, the slip squadron had more faith that Chris Woakes had edged it to wicketkeeper Dhurv Jurel. India decided to take the matter upstairs, and the review indicated a faint nick to the keeper. The third umpire overturned the decision as Woakes didn't trouble the scorers and returned with a golden duck.

He capped off his impressive display with Jofra Archer's wicket. After England packed their innings on 397, Bumrah raised the ball high in the air and soaked in the applause from the spectators as he returned with figures of 5/74 in 27 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor