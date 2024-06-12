Jasprit Bumrah tries hand at American football, meets NFL star Micah Parsons

New York [US], June 12 : It was a union of two highly popular sports, American football and cricket, as the Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah tried hands at each other's sports in New York.

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Wednesday, the National Football League (NFL), one of the most-watched sports leagues in the world, posted a picture of Micah trying his hand at batting and bowling while Bumrah played some football with the NFL star. In the pictures, Bumrah was also seen sharing some cricket tips with Micah.

"Going for 6! Football Cricket @_micahparsons11 and cricket superstar @jaspritb1 met up to play each other's sports," said the caption of NFL's post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Notably, in a significant move aimed at fostering international sporting collaborations, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah earlier visited the National Football League (NFL) headquarters in New York.

During the visit, Shah held productive discussions with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his team, focusing on sharing best practices, exchanging innovative ideas, and enhancing fan engagement and experiences.

Highlighting the exchange, Jay Shah presented a customized helmet adorned with the BCCI logo and a Team India jersey to Commissioner Goodell. In a gesture symbolizing the collaboration, Shah received a trademark NFL ball in return. The exchange underscores the deepening relationship and shared vision between cricket and American Football, two of the world's most popular sports.

This historic interaction between the BCCI and the NFL paves the way for innovative ideas and opportunities, marking a significant milestone in the cross-cultural sporting dialogue between India and the United States.

Talking about the Indian side in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is taking place in the United States and West Indies is in a good position right now. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table in Group A with two wins out of their two games in the ongoing competition with a net run rate of +1.455.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with the United States next in the group stage match at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday which will be the 25th clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

India T20 WC squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor