Jasprit Bumrah Undergoes Fitness Assessment at NCA; Final Decision on Champions Trophy 2025 Soon

Jasprit Bumrah has completed his fitness assessment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. A detailed medical report is expected within the next 24 hours, which will determine his availability for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

According to The Times of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s medical team will review the assessment and discuss a recovery plan with Bumrah. The recommendations will then be shared with the team management for further action. New Zealand’s Dr. Rowan Schouten, who was involved in Bumrah’s previous medical scans, may also examine the report. The Indian team management is awaiting the results before making a final decision on his participation in the Champions Trophy. India captain Rohit Sharma had earlier stated that clarity would come after the scans were conducted.

Bumrah has been out of action since the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he did not bowl in the second innings. He was advised to rest for five weeks due to back swelling and arrived in Bengaluru on February 2 for medical evaluation.

In Bumrah’s absence, Varun Chakaravarthy has replaced him in the ODI squad for the England series. However, if Bumrah is ruled out of the Champions Trophy, it remains uncertain whether the selectors will opt for Chakaravarthy’s spin or bring in a pace bowler like Harshit Rana.

With the 2025 Champions Trophy approaching, India is dealing with fitness concerns among its pacers. Mohammed Shami’s inconsistent performances since his return have raised questions about his readiness for the tournament. The squad currently includes only three frontline pacers—Bumrah, Shami, and Arshdeep Singh—making Bumrah’s availability crucial.

A final decision on Bumrah’s participation is expected soon, with the Champions Trophy squad deadline set for February 12.