Jasprit Bumrah unhappy with Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai?

Hardik Pandya is the most controversial player of the 2024 IPL. His sudden entry into Mumbai Indians has shocked the cricket fraternity. In the last two days, dramatic developments have taken place regarding Hardik return to Mumbai. There was confusion about which franchise all-rounder will play. On Monday finally, all discussion came to an end when Mumbai Indians posted about Hardik Pandya being a part of the team.

Hardik expressed his gratitude to be back home, but not everyone was happy with his arrival. Mumbai's star bowler Jaspreet Bumrah hinted about this on his Instagram story. It was clear that after Rohit Sharma, Bumrah was in the line to lead Mumbai Indians, but Hardik Panday's entry has shattered Bumrah's captaincy dream. He expressed his feelings in one line saying, "Sometimes silence is the best answer" After Bumrah posted this on his Instagram story, fans have gone into speculative mode. Some fans reckon Bumrah too had captaincy ambitions and hence he is a little disappointed, while other seem clueless about it.MI owner Nita Ambani called Pandya’s return ‘a heartwarming reunion’. Sharma was named as MI’s captain when the retainership list was released on Sunday.