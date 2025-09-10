Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Yorker Shatters Alishan Sharafu’s Stumps in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Clash (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Jasprit Bumrah delivered a trademark yorker to dismiss UAE opener Alishan Sharafu and give India an early breakthrough in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on Wednesday. The ball swung in late and crashed into the stumps, marking Bumrah’s first wicket in white-ball cricket in more than a year.

India's first wicket at the Asia Cup

India entered the match with only one specialist fast bowler in Bumrah. The move has again sparked debate as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals, was left out of the playing 11.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to strengthen the batting order by bringing in Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma. That meant a shorter list of bowling options. Axar Patel and spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy joined the attack, while Shivam Dube was included ahead of Rinku Singh for his all-round skills.

India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh