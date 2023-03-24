Jasprit Bumrah's injury worsens, one bad injury can end his career

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's career has hit a major career block due to a massive back injury. Bumrah hasn't played any cricket in the last seven months and will miss the upcoming Indian Premier League and World Test Championship final. The BCCI is keen to get Bumrah fit before the ODI World Cup in India but if recent reports are to be believed, there is no certainty if Bumrah will be fit in time or not.

Bumrah was rushed back into the Indian team a couple of times only to be ruled out without playing a game. As per a report in Indian Express, the BCCI now don't want to take any risk on Bumrah's fitness. In fact, only a few top BCCI officials are aware of the extent of Bumrah's injury. The report states that NCA head VVS Laxman has been assigned the task of bringing Bumrah back to full fitness."Not many in the BCCI are aware of his injury. Only VVS Laxman (NCA director) has been assigned to speak to him and the physios. Even the selection committee has been told that they will be informed about Bumrah's actual injury and his rehab details in due course," a source revealed to IE.

The Indian team has been struggling with injuries to key players. Along with Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are also out due to injuries. Pacer Deepak Chahar has also missed a large chunk of India's matches due to injury. Meanwhile, the source further revealed that Bumrah's back is in a fragile state and one bad move can end his career."His back is in a fragile state right now. Besides, last time Bumrah's return was hastened. Since he hadn't fully recovered, he had discomfort while bowling on his return. This time, we are more conservative as a wrong call might even result in a career-threatening injury," the source added. The Indian team has been plagued with injuries to some of its prominent cricketers. Rishabh Pant is out for an indefinite period of time, while Shreyas Iyer too has been gripped by a back issue for which the India batter is expected to go under the knife.