“Jasprit, I Want a Wicket!”: Bumrah’s Hilarious Reply to Fan Sends Lord’s Crowd Into Laughter on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test (VIDEO)

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A video of Jasprit Bumrah’s light-hearted gesture towards a fan during Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s has gone viral on social media. While fielding near the boundary rope during England’s second innings, Bumrah was seen reacting in a playful manner after a fan from the stands shouted, “Jasprit, I want a wicket.” Bumrah, known for his calm and light-hearted presence on the field, responded with a playful hand gesture inviting the fan to come and take the wicket himself.

Fan - I want wicket Bumrah

Bumrah - Jaa lele 🥲🥲

Fan - Love you bhaiya love you 😅#INDvsENG



pic.twitter.com/NoS2pGuVDw — Gaurav Gulati (@gulatiLFC) July 14, 2025

The moment sparked laughter and cheers from the crowd. Another voice from the stands was heard shouting, “Love you, Bhaiya. Love you.”

The viral moment came during a dominant bowling performance from Bumrah. After being rested for workload management in the Edgbaston Test, the fast bowler made a strong comeback at Lord’s. Bumrah took five wickets in the first innings. He dismissed key batters like Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. In the second innings, he added two more wickets by getting Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse out.

Bumrah’s seven wickets in the match played a vital role in restricting England to 193 in the second innings, setting India a target of 194 runs.

At the end of Day 4, India were 59 for four and still needed 135 runs to win. KL Rahul was not out on 33 and will continue the chase on the final day.

If India go on to win the match, it will be their fourth Test victory at Lord’s and Shubman Gill will become the fourth Indian captain to lead the side to a win at the iconic venue.

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

England: 387 and 192 all out in 62 overs (Joe Root 40, Ben Stokes 33, Washington Sundar 4 for 22)

India: 387 and 58 for 4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 33 not out, Brydon Carse 2 for 11)