Jay Shah and Harmanpreet Kaur unveil Team India's new ODI jersey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary and International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, Jay Shah, along with Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, unveiled the new ODI jersey of the national team at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Friday.

BCCI took to social media and shared a video of Jay Shah and Harmanpreet Kaur. at the event during the launch of the new jersey. Later, Harmanpreet expressed her feelings after unveiling the new Indian jersey for the ODIs.

"It's an honour to unveil the jersey today and I am really happy that we are the first ones who are going to wear it against the West Indies team. I really like the look. The tricolour on the shoulder looks really beautiful, and I am really happy that, you know, we've got a special ODI jersey. Wearing the jersey is always a special feeling in itself. There's a lot of hard work that goes behind it and a lot of thought has been put in too. Hopefully, the Indian fans will also accept it and feel proud by wearing it," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying in the BCCI video.

📍 BCCI Headquarters, Mumbai Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI & Ms Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain, Indian Cricket Team unveiled #TeamIndia's new ODI jersey 👏 👏@JayShah | @ImHarmanpreet | @adidas pic.twitter.com/YujTcjDHRO — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2024

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement to announce the Women in Blue's fixture of their upcoming white-ball series against West Indies.

"The BCCI announced Team India (Senior Women)'s schedule for the upcoming home series against West Indies and Ireland. The action will kick off in December with a three-match T20I series at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai against West Indies women, followed by three ODIs, which will take place in Baroda. Team India will then take on Ireland Women for a three-match ODI series in Rajkot in January. The ODI series against West Indies and Ireland is a part of the ICC Women's Championship," BCCI stated.

The Hayley Matthews-led side last played a white-ball series in India in 2016. They won the T20Is 3-0 and lost the ODIs 0-3.

West Indies Women's Tour of India:

- 15-Dec-24 (Sunday) - 1st T20I - Navi Mumbai.

- 17-Dec-24 (Tuesday) - 2nd T20I - Navi Mumbai.

- 19-Dec-24 (Thursday) - 3rd T20I - Navi Mumbai.

- 22-Dec-24 (Sunday) - 1st ODI - Baroda.

- 24-Dec-24 (Tuesday) - 2nd ODI - Baroda.

- 27-Dec-24 (Friday) - 3rd ODI - Baroda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor