Jay Shah announces prize money for POTM and POTT in women's and junior cricket tournaments

New Delhi [India], August 26 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced prize money for the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Tournament' in women's and junior cricket tournaments.

"This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit," Shah said.

Shah took to his official X handle and said that the decision was taken under BCCI's Domestic Cricket Programme. He also confirmed that prize money will be awarded to the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men.

"We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women's and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme. Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men. This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit. A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind," Jay Shah wrote on X.

Earlier in June, BCCI revealed the domestic cricket fixtures for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

BCCI released a statement and stated that it has made the fixture prioritizing player's well-being.

"The Domestic Home Season 2024-25 has been meticulously planned, taking into account multiple factors to fortify the core of domestic cricket while prioritizing player well-being," BCCI stated.

The statement confirmed the season will begin with red-ball cricket with the prestigious Duleep Trophy. The season will be followed by Irani Cup and the Ranji Trophy.

"The season will commence with red-ball cricket, featuring the prestigious Duleep Trophy. Four teams selected by the Senior Men's Selection Committee will compete in the Duleep Trophy, starting in Anantapur from 5th September. This will be followed by the Irani Cup and the Ranji Trophy, featuring the first five league matches," it added.

The apex body of Indian cricket confirmed that the white-ball tournaments will begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and will be followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Next, the white-ball tournaments will take center stage, beginning with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Ranji Trophy will then resume with the final two league matches, culminating in the knockout stages," it added.

