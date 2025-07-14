Jay Shah congratulates ICC Player of the Month award winners for June 2025

New Delhi [India], July 14 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah congratulated South African batter Aiden Markram and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews for securing the ICC Player of the Month awards for June in men's and women's cricket categories, respectively.

South Africa batter Markram and West Indies skipper Matthews were announced as the winners of the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month awards for June 2025.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "Congratulations to Hayley Matthews and Aiden Markram on their @ICC Player of the Month Awards. Aiden's performance to lead South Africa to the #WTC25 title was simply amazing while for Matthews this was her record-equalling fourth POTM Award after a great month with bat and ball."

— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 14, 2025

Markram won the men's award ahead of team-mate Kagiso Rabada and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka for his for Player of the Match effort in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at Lord's.

The 30-year-old opener struck a solid 136 off 207 balls and featured in a 147-run third-wicket stand with captain Temba Bavuma in a successful chase of 282. The five-wicket victory helped South Africa win an ICC Title for the first time since the Champions Trophy in 1998. Markram also picked up a wicket each in the two innings.

Matthews, who has previously won the awards in November 2021, October 2023, and April 2024, edged South Africa's Tazmin Brits and compatriot Afy Fletcher to become only the second player to win the award four times after Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner.

The West Indies skipper scored 104 runs in the three ODIs against South Africa, which included a half-century in the third match. She also grabbed four wickets in the series. Her fine run continued in the subsequent 2-1 T20I series win. She was named Player of the Series for her two fifties in an aggregate of 147 runs and two wickets.

