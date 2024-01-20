New Delhi [India], January 20 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday congratulated India U19 team for registering a comfortable victory against Bangladesh and hailed the bowling performance of Saumy Pandey in the "impressive triumph."

Riding on Adarsh Singh's 76, captain Uday Saharan's 64 and Saumy Pandey's four-wicket haul, Team India started their ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup campaign with a comfortable 84-run victory against Bangladesh on Saturday.

While Pandey took four wickets with his left-arm spin, Musheer ended with two scalps to his name to pave the way for India's victory

"Congratulations to Team India U19 for winning against Bangladesh U19 by 84 runs in the ICC U19 World Cup, marking the beginning of their campaign with an impressive start. Saumy Pandey taking four wickets was a standout moment in this impressive triumph," Shah posted on X.

Defending 251, which India made for the loss of seven wickets, the two Indian spinners choked the run flow.

Bangladesh were all out for 167 in 45.5 overs. Bangladesh invited the defending champions to bat first, and both captain Uday Saharan (64 off 94 balls) and left-handed opener Adarsh Singh (76 off 96 balls) scored half-centuries.

All-rounder Musheer (2/35) tossed it up and got enough drift to tighten the noose around Bangladeshi hitters, while Saumy was economical and bowled the deadly arm ball with a skiddy action.

