Jay Shah expresses happiness as ICC Cricket World Cup welcomes one-millionth fan at Ahmedabad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : As the ICC Cricket World Cup welcomed its one-millionth fan in Ahmedabad on Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah expressed happiness at the milestone and thanked fans, state associations and every stakeholder of the tournament for their hard work.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has welcomed its one-millionth fan through the gates as the event remains on track to break the record as the most attended ICC tournament ever. The one-millionth fan came through the turnstiles during the match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, the same venue that will host the World Cup final on November 19.

"Our vision was to make this World Cup the greatest ever and I am truly delighted that we have broken all previous records. My sincere thanks to our devoted fans, the State Associations and every stakeholder who worked tirelessly in the run-up to this mega event. As we now approach the crucial home stretch, we will continue to work closely with the @ICC in providing a truly memorable experience for everyone involved. The best is yet to come!," tweeted Shah.

The momentum is set to continue with the upcoming semi-finals on 15 November and 16 November followed by the final on 19 November, promising a spectacular climax to the tournament, which has already broken multiple viewership and digital records. The continued appeal of the ODI format is evident, with fans continually drawn to the excitement and skill showcased by players throughout the competition.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley believes the tournament has already been a great success and is looking forward to more records being broken during the knockout stage.

"With over one million attendees and record-breaking viewership, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has reminded cricket fans around the world of the support and interest in the ODI format that highlights how much World Cup cricket is valued," Tetley said.

"As we look ahead to the knockout stages, we look forward to this event breaking more records and showcasing the best about cricket in one day," he added.

India will take on the Netherlands in the final league-stage match in Bengaluru on Sunday. The semifinals will be taking place on November 15 and 16 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata's Eden Gardens. India, South Africa and Australia have officially entered the semifinals while Pakistan and New Zealand are still battling for the last semifinal spot.

The final will take place on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

