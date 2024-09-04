Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : International Cricket Cricket (ICC) chairman Jay Shah wished luck to all players participating in the Duleep Trophy starting from Thursday onwards, a red-ball cricket competition that will mark the start of 2024-25 domestic cricket season.

Shah also said that there is "something special about red-ball cricket" and the tournament is an essential platform for "preparation and seizing opportunities".

Taking to X, Shah, who has been the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary since 2019, wrote, "The 2024-25 domestic season is set to kick off tomorrow with the prestigious Duleep Trophy! It's an exciting start as four teams, featuring some of the finest longer format cricketers in the country will go head to head. With a packed red ball calendar ahead for Team India, this tournament is an essential platform for preparation and seizing opportunities. There's something special about red ball cricket-the purest form of the game, and it's great to see the season starting on this strong note. Best of luck to all the players selected. Looking forward to witnessing some outstanding performances in the days to come! @BCCI

@BCCIdomestic."

The Duleep Trophy, which marks the beginning of red-ball cricket in the domestic season, will feature top India stars from the international circuit and emerging talents competing at the highest level. The tournament is set to begin on September 5, 2024, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Star India batters Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and many more players are set to feature in the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 season.

Revised squads for Duleep Trophy first round:

India A: Shubman Gill (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar.

