Jay Shah lauds women's cricket team for winning gold at Asian Games, says historic achievement  

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday lauded the women's cricket team for winning gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games and said it is a historic achievement.

In a post on X, Jay Shah also praised the bowling effort of Titas Sadhu who took three wickets.

"Indian women's cricket team wins Gold at the #AsianGames with a dominant win over Sri Lanka, led by 18-year-old sensation #TitasSadhu's bowling brilliance (3 for 6). Congratulations to the team and support staff for this historic achievement! @BCCIWomen," Jay Shah said.

Former women's captain Mithali Raj also congratulated the India team for their historic fest.

"Congratulations, @BCCIWomen, for clinching the first-ever gold medal in cricket for our nation! A historic feat achieved with a superb all-round performance. Well played, girls," she said.

A fiery spell by Titas Sadhu and tight spin bowling from Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya helped India defend a modest total of 117 runs to secure the gold medal. They defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs at the games being held in Hangzhou.

Having scored 117/7, India restricted Sri Lanka to 97/8 to finish at the top.

Smriti Mandhana (46) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42) played valuable knocks for India and Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya also contributed with wickets apart from the quality spell of Titas Sadhu

For Sri Lanka, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari took two wickets each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor