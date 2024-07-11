Jay Shah meets NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah met the Deputy Commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Mark Tatum, and said that "exciting times" are ahead for both sides.

Shah on Thursday took to X, sharing a picture of his meeting with Tatum, with the prestigious NBA championship trophy placed between them.

"Had a fantastic meeting with Mark Tatum, the NBA Deputy Commissioner. It was great meeting you, Mark, and sharing knowledge. Exciting times ahead for the @NBA and @BCCI," tweeted Shah. for

Had a fantastic meeting with Mark Tatum, the NBA Deputy Commissioner. It was great meeting you, Mark, and sharing knowledge. Exciting times ahead for the @NBA and @BCCI! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ic2AfAk3qN— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 11, 2024

NBA is one of the most premier basketball competitions across the world, featuring a total of 29 teams from USA and one from Canada. Some of the world's top basketball players such as Michael Jordan, late Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, etc., have played in this competition.

The competition was founded in 1946-47. The Boston Celtics are the recently crowned champions and have held the most championship titles with 18. They defeated the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the Best of Five finals.

Meanwhile, India is also home to one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world, the Indian Premier League (IPL). This 10-team cricket tournament, which features superstars of the game from different parts of the world, was formed in 2008 as a eight-team competition, with teams being added and removed throughout its history. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are its most successful teams, with five titles each. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the current champions, secured their third title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final in May this year.

Notably, Team India's major ICC trophy drought came to an end in June as they beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years and their first ICC trophy in 11 years.

Recapping the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total, thanks to fine spells from Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title after 2007.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor