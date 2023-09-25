Jay Shah unveils National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship trophy

Goa [India], September 25 : BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Monday unveiled the prestigious trophy for the upcoming 3rd National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship 2023.

The ceremony took place at Goa International Cricket Stadium and the trophy was unveiled in the presence of BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla and IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, a Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) release said.

DCCI secretary Ravikant Chauhan and Joint Secretary Squadron Leader Abhay Pratap Singh (retd) were among those present.

Chauhan lauded Jay Shah's efforts in making the 3rd National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship 2023 a reality. He highlighted that the BCCI is not only endorsing the event but is also supporting it as a merchandise partner, providing two complete sets of jerseys, cricket kits, and cricket balls to all participating players.

