Jay Shah's Expert Prediction: After T20 World Cup, BCCI Secretary Foresees India's Victory in World Test Championship and Champions Trophy (Watch Video)

In a resounding show of optimism and faith in the prowess of the Indian cricket team, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulated the squad on their triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup. Shah highlighted, "I am confident that under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, we will win the WTC Final and the Champions Trophy. Earlier Shah had predicted India's T20 World Cup victory in Barbados. As soon as India won the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup title with a tight seven-run win over South Africa at the Kensington Oval, one couldn't help but go back to the words BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said all the way back in February this year.

"Everybody had been waiting for my statement on the World Cup. In 2023, India did not win the World Cup after winning 10 matches straight, but we won hearts. But I want to make a promise that in 2024, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will win the T20 World Cup in Barbados," Mr Shah had said ahead of the renaming of SCA Stadium in Rajkot as the Niranjan Shah Stadium before the third India-England Test happened in February.

#WATCH | BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulates the Indian cricket team on winning the ICC T20 World Cup



He says, "...I am confident that under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, we will win the WTC Final and the Champions Trophy..."



(Source: BCCI) pic.twitter.com/NEAvQwxz8Y — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Shah's words came true in front of his eyes as Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah propelled India to make another stunning turnaround from the equation reading 30 runs needed off 30 balls to win by seven runs and end a 11-year trophy drought, as well as clinch their second Men's T20 World Cup title.When scenes of jubilation and emotion panned out after the title triumph was sealed, former India head coach Ravi Shastri made a mention of Mr Shah's prophecy at Rajkot in February coming true in Barbados and called him 'Nostradamus' on air.