Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini added to India's squad for South Africa ODIs

Offspinner Jayant Yadav and pacer Navdeep Saini have been added to the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming 50-over games against South Africa, the BCCI announced on Wednesday (January 12). According to a Cricbuzz report, Yadav is a replacement for Washington Sundar who tested positive for COVID-19. and hence stands ruled out of the series.

Saini has been included as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who suffered a hamstring injury during the second Test against South Africa and was subsequently ruled out of the third game. The 31-year-old Yadav, who has played only one ODI for India - back in 2016 -recently played in the second Test against New Zealand in December, bagging a four-wicket haul in the second innings. The first two ODIs will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on January 19 and 21 while the final match will take place at Newlands, Cape Town on January 23.

New ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.