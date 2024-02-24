"Jemi and I complimented each other quite well while batting," says Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 : Following a last-ball four-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match, Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey said that skipper Meg Lanning kept her calm and it was nice to bat with the vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues.

Delhi Capitals played out a last-ball thriller against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, but went down by four wickets in the WPL 2024 opener at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Speaking after the game, Capsey said as quoted by a DC press release, "Meg was brilliant. She kept me calm and kept me clear on what our plans were. When Jemi came in, we complimented each other quite well. It was fantastic to bat with Jemi, so great partnerships to be part of."

The 19-year-old took two wickets in the final over while defending 12 runs, but Mumbai Indians had the last laugh as Sajeevan Sajana pulled off a six on the last ball to bag a four-wicket win.

Highlighting the positives from the game, Capsey added, "When you put over 170 on the board, you have done a pretty good job. There are definitely a lot of positives. It is just that bowling at the end. It was a bitter pill to take while bowling the last over."

"However, just to get it somewhat close to the game was brilliant. It was a great first game to be a part of and what a start to the WPL," she concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will square off against UP Warriorz in their second match of the WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Coming to the match, Delhi was put to bat first by MI and they made 171/5 in 20 overs, guided by fiery knocks from Capsey (75 in 53 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Rodrigues (42 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes). Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/33) and Amelia Kerr (2/43) were the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Chasing 172, MI did experience some hiccups as they lost wickets regularly, but valuable fifties from Yastika Bhatia (57 in 45 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55 in 34 balls, with seven fours and a six) helped Mumbai stay in the contest and Sajana provided the perfect finish with a last-ball six.

Capsey (2/23) and Arundhati Reddy (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for DC.

Harmanpreet was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for her fifty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor