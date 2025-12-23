Jemimah Rodrigues Named Delhi Capitals Captain Ahead of WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed India batter Jemimah Rodrigues as captain ahead of the 2026 season of the Women’s Premier League. Rodrigues has been part of the Delhi Capitals setup since the inaugural WPL season. She was the franchise’s first pick at the auction and has featured in all three finals played so far. The 25-year-old has appeared in 27 WPL matches and scored 507 runs at a strike rate of 137.67.

Her family, team and all of Dilli is behind her 💙❤️



Captain Jemi's era begins today 🐅🔥 pic.twitter.com/SVlohQZa8k — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 23, 2025

The appointment comes after a standout year for Rodrigues at the international level. She played a key role in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. Her unbeaten 127 against Australia in the semifinal powered India to a record chase and highlighted her ability to perform under pressure.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said the decision to hand Rodrigues the captaincy was a natural one. He said she has been part of the team since the beginning and has shown leadership both on and off the field.

Rodrigues said it was an honour to be named captain of Delhi Capitals. She thanked the owners and support staff for trusting her with the role. She described the franchise as family and said she is excited to build new memories while chasing the team’s first WPL title.

“It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team. It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL. I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals. This team is my family. While I will miss the players who were part of our journey in the first cycle, I am excited to create new memories with both familiar faces and new teammates. We have a strong group, and I can’t wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years,” she said.

At the international level, Rodrigues has played 112 T20Is and scored 2,375 runs with 13 half-centuries. She has also represented India in 59 ODIs and scored 1,749 runs with three centuries.

Delhi Capitals will open their WPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on Jan. 10 in Navi Mumbai.