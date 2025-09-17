Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Australia ODIs, Tejal Hasabnis replaces

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against Australia due to viral fever, she will be replaced by Tejal Hasabnis, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor Rodrigues' recovery as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is less than two weeks away and the batter is expected to play a key role in India's campaign.

Hasabnis has an average of 46.66 in six ODIs.

Jemimah had a disappointing outing in the series opener defeat to Australia, scoring 18 off 26 as India went on to post 281/7 on the board. Smriti Mandhana, who was recently crowned the premier batter in the ICC Women's ODI Batter Rankings, posted a stylish half-century, alongside Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol. Australia chased down the target on the back of impressive batting from Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney.

The second ODI of the three-game series will be played today in Mullanpur, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Updated India ODI squad against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis.

Standby players for ODI series against Australia: Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor