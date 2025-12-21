Jemimah Rodrigues Stars as India Clinch Dominant Eight-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam (VIDEO)

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women Match Scorecard: India’s women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first match of the IND-W vs SL-W T20 2025 series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Jemimah Rodrigues starred for India with an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls as the hosts chased down Sri Lanka’s total of 121 for six in 14.4 overs.

After winning the toss and electing to field, India struck early. Kranti Gaud removed Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu in the third over. Deepti Sharma then claimed Hasini Perera, caught at short third. Vaishnavi Sharma, making her debut, restricted the run flow, finishing with 0 for 16 in four overs. Deepti took 1 for 20. Despite contributions from Vishmi Gunaratne (39) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (21), Sri Lanka managed only 121 for six in 20 overs.

Chasing 122, India lost opener Shafali Verma in the second over. Smriti Mandhana and Rodrigues stabilized the innings. Mandhana reached the 4,000-run mark in T20Is, becoming only the second player after New Zealand’s Suzie Bates to do so. Mandhana fell for 25 in the ninth over, but Rodrigues accelerated, reaching a half-century in 34 balls. With captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the other end, Rodrigues guided India to victory with more than five overs remaining.

The second T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

Sri Lanka 121/6 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 39; Deepti Sharma 1/20)

India 122/2 in 14.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 69; Inoka Ranaweera 1/17)