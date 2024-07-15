Jersey cruise in sub-regional play to keep 2026 T20 World Cup dream alive

Krefeld [Germany], July 15 : Jersey remain in the hunt for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 qualification, advancing to the Regional Final in Europe thanks to Sub-regional Qualifier B victory in Krefeld, Germany on Sunday.

The Channel Islanders topped their five-team group earlier in the competition, before seeing off a Norwegian challenge in the competition final to grab the sole spot for the next round of qualifying, as per a release by ICC.

Chuggy Perchard's men were at their best against the Norweigans, chasing down a target of 70 in just the eighth over at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground.

Leg-spinner Ben Ward was the destroyer in Norway's innings, taking 3/9 in his four overs, with openers Daniel Birrell and Julius Sumerauer claiming a pair of wickets each. Norway, who also entered the final unbeaten, fell to 69 all out in the 16th over, before a blitz from Harrison Carlyon (20 off eight balls) and Asa Tribe (23 not out from 15 balls) meant an early finish. Ward's efforts with the ball moved him to a tournament-high 13 wickets, and Player of the Tournament honours after the final victory.

With the win, Jersey join Scotland and The Netherlands in the upcoming Regional Final, with Italy also at the tournament after winning the Sub-regional A Qualifier in June. The last spot of the qualifier will be taken by the winner of the Sub-regional C Qualifier in August in Spain, a 10-team tournament like the first two Sub-regional events.

Spain host next month's Qualifier, and are joined by Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark and Greece in Group A. The winner of the group will take on the winner of Group B for the final Regional Final spot, with Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Guernsey and Malta to feature on the other half of the draw, the release added.

From the European region, Ireland were direct qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup via their ICC Men's T20I Team Ranking at the 30 June cutoff, while England sealed their ticket with a top-seven finish at T20 World Cup 2024.

