Jersey of LLC team Urbanrisers Hyderabad unveiled, team to be led by Suresh Raina

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 : The team jersey of Urbanrisers Hyderabad, featuring in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) was unveiled on Saturday in a ceremony.

The team will be led by 'Mr IPL' and legendary Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina and coached by former Indian World Cup cricketer Nikhil Chopra.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad is packed with Indian and International star talent including Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Peter Trego, Chamara Kapugedera and Stuart Binny. Pragyan Ojha, Tirumalasetti Suman and Sudeep Tyagi the city's own cricketing talent also feature in the line-up.

Manoj Namburu, Chairman and MD of Urbanrise, the co-owner of the team said, "We are proud to offer the city of Hyderabad it is very own cricket team. The vibrant colours of the jersey symbolize the energy and the passion to win."

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament starts on November 18, 2023. The first match of the Urbanrisers Hyderabad kicks off on November 21, 2023 and will feature defending champions India Capitals against Bhilwara Kings.

