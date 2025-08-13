Jesse Ryder congratulates RCB, hails India's young guns after England Series

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 : Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and New Zealand cricketer Jesse Ryder has praised RCB's historic Indian Premier League (IPL) title win this year, extending his congratulations to the team.

"I was super excited for them, you know. Congrats to the RCB boys for that," Ryder said.

Speaking about Virat Kohli finally lifting the IPL trophy, Ryder said the victory clearly meant a great deal to the former RCB captain.

"Yeah, well obviously we all saw how emotional he was about the win. Obviously it meant a lot to him, so congrats to him for finally getting a win," he noted.

Ryder also lauded India's recent performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, particularly the impact of the younger players.

"The young team, I guess they did pretty well. A lot of the guys scoring runs and stuff like that, so I think the future's looking pretty bright for India," he said.

RCB ended their 18-year-long title drought, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a well-fought final at Narendra Modi Stadium on July 3. RCB won by six runs.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzvendra Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

Krunal Pandya was named 'Player of the Match' for his impactful bowling performance.

