Jinx broken too late: England snap 18-match winless streak in Australia, seal MCG Boxing Day Test in two days

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 : On an absolute bowling heaven at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), England, though having lost the Ashes to Australia, broke their 18-match winless streak Down Under with a four-wicket win over the hosts in the Boxing Day Test on the second day of the fourth Test on Saturday.

With this, England has denied Australia the chance to deliver a whitewash. Having last won the Ashes in Australia in 2010/11, England struggled to secure a win Down Under. But with the Ashes gone, the English team played for the Three Lions badge on the chest and their English pride, featuring standout performances from five-wicket haul hero Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, who collected a four-wicket haul in the second innings and batters Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, who played crucial knocks of 41 and 40 in the first and second innings, respectively.

England started the final session at 77/2, with Zak Crawley (22*) and Jacob Bethell (9*) unbeaten.

Bethell resumed the 175-run chase with aggressive intent, smoking Scott Boland for a clean drive through extra cover on the second ball of the session.

Crawley and Bethell continued to find an odd boundary or two, with England touching the 100-run mark in 15.5 overs.

The 47-run stand ended with Crawley being trapped by Boland for a 48-ball 37, with three fours and a six. England was 112/3 in 18.4 overs.

Bethell continued the run-chase with veteran Joe Root at the other end. Still, an unnecessary attempt to drive on a delivery at around the off-stump line cost the young left-hander his wicket, with Usman Khawaja standing ready to take an easy grab at covers. Bethell was gone for 40 in 46 balls, with six fours. England was 137/4 in 24.3 overs as Boland got his second of the innings.

A thumping hit by Brook over mid-off helped England reach the 150-run mark in 27.2 overs, with the match within their reach.

A Jhye Richardson delivery thudded on Joe Root's pads, and the premier England batter continued his string of poor scores other than a pink-ball ton during the series, managing just 15 in 38, leaving England with half their side gone for 158 runs in 28.4 overs.

As England needed 10 runs to win, Starc managed to get skipper Ben Stokes nick one to keeper Alex Carey, losing his wicket for a nine-ball two. England was 165/6 in 31.2 overs.

Brook (18*) and Jamie Smith (3*) completed the chase for England, ending at 178/6 in 32.2 overs.

Australia started the second session at 98/6, with Steve Smith (16*) and Cameron Green (6*). England began on a shaky note, with Josh Tongue bowling a no-ball and conceding two successive fours against Green to start off the opening over, bringing up the 100-run mark in 25.3 overs.

Just when it seemed Smith and Green were building a partnership, skipper Ben Stokes produced a miracle for England, removing Green for a 29-ball 19, with three fours, as he chased a wide delivery and edged it straight to Harry Brook at slips. Australia was 119/7 in 30.5 overs.

The Three Lions did not take much time to dismantle the tail, bowling out Australia for 132 runs in 34.3 overs, leaving England with a lead of 174 runs and a target of 175 to win.

Brydon Carse (4/34), skipper Stokes (3/24), and Tongue (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

England started well, with Mitchell Starc offering a freebie to Zak Crawley for four in the first over itself. The Bazballing began to come right for England as Duckett launched Starc for a four backward of square, followed by Crawley launching Michael Neser for a six and a four in the fifth over.

Neser struggled against the aggressive intent of openers, even becoming the victim of a brilliant lap shot over the wicketkeeper's head by Duckett, who looked back to his absolute best, though too late for England. With a hard slash against Starc by Duckett, England registered their first 50-run stand this Ashes in just 6.5 overs. However, Starc avenged by cleaning up Duckett for a 26-ball 34 (with four boundaries and a six) on the next ball. England was 51/1 in seven overs.

Brydon Carse was sent in at number three, playing his first Test in four years, and scored just six off eight balls. England was 65/2 in 9.5 overs.

The pair of Crawley and Jacob Bethell took England through the remainder of the session without any further loss of wickets.

At the end of the first session, Australia was 98/6 in 25 overs, with Smith (16*) and Green (6*). English pacer Gus Atkinson had to leave the field due to some soreness in his hamstring just a few overs into the session.

Australia started off their day at 4/0, with Scott Boland (4*) and Travis Head (0*) unbeaten.

Six overs into the session, Gus Atkinson produced a breakthrough for England, removing Boland, the nightwatchman, for just six after he nicked one into keeper Jamie Smith's hands. Australia was one down for 22 in 6.1 overs.

The arrival of skipper Ben Stokes led to the perishing of Jake Weatherald for just five in 15 balls, with his stumps in a mess. Australia was 40/2 in 10.5 overs.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 13.3 overs.

Marnus Labuschagne's poor Ashes run continued as he handed an easy catch to Joe Root at first slip for just eight in 18 balls, giving Josh Tongue his first of the innings and sixth of the match. Australia was 61/3 in 17.3 overs.

Head's resistance came to an ugly end courtesy a scrambled seam delivery from Brydon Carse that hit the top of his off-stump, beating the edge of his bat. The left-hander took a long walk back for 67-ball 46, with four boundaries, with Australia left at 82/4 in 21 overs.

Usman Khawaja's MCG Boxing Day Test journey concluded on a disappointing note as he gave an easy catch to substitute fielder, Ollie Pope and Tongue got him for a two-ball duck, with half the Aussie side down at 83 runs.

Carse also removed Alex Carey for just four. Australia sank to 88/6.

Smith and Green played out the remainder of the session without losing a wicket for Australia.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers for Australia. Neser also shared a half-century stand with Cameron Green (17) before a run out triggered another collapse ending in an all-out.

England was bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six). A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again highlighting the pitch's treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs. Aussies led by 174 runs, setting an easy 175 to win for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the top bowlers for England.

Brief Scores: Australia: 152 and 132 (Travis Head 46, Steve Smith 24*, Brydon Carse 4/34) against England: 110 and 178/6 (Jacob Bethell 40, Zak Crawley 37, Jhye Richardson 2/22).

