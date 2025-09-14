"Jitna zyada sochoge...": Shubman Gill gives batting tips to Hong Kong players

Dubai [UAE], September 14 : Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill shared some tips with Hong Kong players ahead of his side's clash against Pakistan at Dubai.

In a video posted on X of Hong Kong Cricket, Gill was seen sharing some batting tips with Hong Kong players, advising them not to overthink that much and play their shots without burden.

Team Hong Kong, China interacted with India’s Shubman Gill ( @shubmangill ) 🙌 Tournaments like the Asia Cup and World Cup create these special moments—helping Associate cricket to grow both on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/8OEQTyU0Dn — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) September 14, 2025

"Practice kro phle bahut zyada. Jitna zyada sochoge utna kharab hoga. Kum se kum sochna hai. What is being in the zone. Being in the zone is jab player zyada nahi sochta (Practice a lot. The more you think about your shots the worse it gets. You have to think as less as possible. Being in the zone is when you do not think much)," Gill was heard as saying.

Hong Kong, placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have had a poor Asia Cup so far, having lost both their matches to Bangladesh and Afghanistan and essentially are out of contention for the Super 4s spot. Their last clash will be against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Meanwhile, in 22 T20Is, Gill has made 598 runs at an average of 31.47 at a strike rate of 141.03, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 126*.

India kick-started their Asia Cup with a nine-wicket win over the UAE.

