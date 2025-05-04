"Jo jitna khelega, woh utna khilega...": PM Modi hails "son of Bihar" Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, calling him the "son of Bihar. He acknowledged the batter's rise from various levels of cricket, proving true the saying "'jo jitna khelega, wo utna khilega" (whoever will play more, will prosper more).

PM Modi was speaking via video conferencing at the inauguration of seventh Khelo India Youth Games in Patna, Bihar on Sunday.

Speaking during the event, PM Modi said, "We all have seen the outstanding performance of the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, in IPL. Vaiabhav has created such a big record at this young age. Behind his game, there is his labour for sure, but playing matches at different levels has also helped him. It means 'jo jitna khelega, wo utna khilega".

At the age of 14 year, 33 days old Suryavanshi slammed the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history and became T20s' youngest centurion ever during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. During the match, he smashed a quickfire 101 in just 38 balls, consisting of seven fours and 11 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 265.79, making a mockery of a 210-run chase by GT.

In five matches during the ongoing season, Vaibhav has made 155 runs at an average of 31.00, with a strike rate of over 209.

PM Modi also said that increase of sporting culture in India will also increase its "soft power".

"During the Khelo India Youth Games, many competitions will be held in different parts of Bihar... Sports in India are now making their identity as a culture. The more this sporting culture increases, the more it will increase the soft power of India," he said.

He also said, "You have to perform in the field as a sportsperson, but you also have to play your role as an ambassador of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Those athletes from outside Bihar should also taste 'litti chokha'. You will also love the Makhana from Bihar. With a feeling that this will induce both the spirit of sports and patriotism, I announce the inauguration of the 7th Khelo India Youth Games."

Addressing the athletes, coaches, and staff members present at the event, he remarked that players from across the country had gathered, showcasing exceptional talent and determination.

He highlighted their dedication and hard work, acknowledging their contribution to the sporting spirit of the nation. Emphasising the remarkable skills and commitment of the athletes, the Prime Minister affirmed that their passion for sports and continuous pursuit of excellence bring pride to the nation. He extended his best wishes to them for their future endeavours.

Hosts Bihar will be staging its first biggest multi-discipline sporting event in its history, where more than 6,000 athletes will compete in 27 medal sports till May 15.

Maharashtra will aim for a hat-trick of titles. Having won the team championships in Madhya Pradesh (2023) and Tamil Nadu (2024), Maharashtra will be fielding more than 430 athletes in the Bihar edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, an under-18 championships this time.

Bihar, which finished 21st in the last KIYG in Tamil Nadu, will take inspiration from the fact that a state has always done well whenever it hosted the youth Games.

Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu finished on the podium in the years they hosted KIYG. Bihar and Maharashtra will be fielding the biggest contingents in the Khelo India Youth Games.

Both states will have more than 400 athletes each. Haryana, a traditional powerhouse in these Games, will have more than 300 athletes.

Karnataka (236) and Tamil Nadu (307) will also have big representations, a release said. Thirty-six states and Union Territories will feature in KIYG 2025. The attraction of the Games has touched every corner of the country, and this reflects in the fact that Andaman and Nicobar Islands will field a 10-member team, including five women, many of them cyclists.

Ladakh, known for ice and snow sports, will have 14 while Lakshadweep will have 12 and Sikkim 15 athletes.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 will be significant from a long-term prospect point of view. Several scouts will be watching every sport to spot talent who can be groomed for the 2032 and 2036 Olympics.

It is pertinent to mention that India have bid to host the 2036 Summer Games. Several Khelo India athletes will feature in these Games, and all eyes will be on their performance. In the last Games, 30 records were created.

These included 22 national youth weightlifting records and eight athletic meet records. In Bihar, 284 gold medals will be at stake. The maximum number (38) of gold medals will be in swimming. Athletics will have 34, while wrestling, weightlifting, and boxing will have more than 20 gold medals each. Day 1 action starts with archery (in Bhagalpur), kabaddi (in Rajgir), and volleyball (in Patna).

