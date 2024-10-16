Joe Root achieves career-high rating in ICC Men's Test batter rankings after record-breaking performance

New Delhi [India], October 16 : England star Joe Root is cemeting his status as one of the greatest players as he achieved new career-high rating in the latest ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings.

Root scored a personal best of 262 runs during England's emphatic victory over Pakistan in the first Test in Multan. This performance boosted his ranking to 932 points. This surpasses Root's previous best of 923 points. Only 16 players have been able to achieve a higher rating in Test cricket.

Don Bradman (Australia) achieved a rating of 961 points, underscoring his legendary status. Steve Smith (Australia) follows with 947 points and is known for his consistency. Len Hutton (England) reached 945 points, Ricky Ponting (Australia) and Jack Hobbs (England) both achieved 942 points. Peter May (England) reached 941 points, Garry Sobers (West Indies), Viv Richards (West Indies), Clyde Walcott (West Indies) and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) reached 938 points.

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) and Virat Kohli (India) reached 937 points. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) and AB de Villiers (South Africa) each attained 935 points, Matthew Hayden (Australia) reached 935 points and Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) reached 933 points during his peak.

Root's lead at the top of the rankings is now more than 100 rating points, with teammate Harry Brook rising 11 places to share second placed with New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson following his magnificent triple-century against Pakistan.

Brook and Root put on a record-breaking 454 runs for the fourth wicket during the contest with Pakistan and the pair were duly rewarded on the latest rankings update as a result.

Teammate Ben Duckett, who scored 84 during England's only innings in Multan, rose five places to move to 14th on the list for Test batters.

Pakistan will be buoyed by the fact Salman Agha (up 11 places to 22nd) and skipper Shan Masood (up 12 spots to equal 51st) also made some ground.

In the men's Test bowler rankings, England duo Gus Atkinson (up three places to 23rd) and Jack Leach (up nine spots to 28th) move up the latest Test rankings for bowlers after being among the wickets against Pakistan. Root has gained one rung to move to third on the updated rankings for Test all-rounders.

There is also some movement on the latest T20I rankings following the completion of the India's home series against Bangladesh and the opening two matches of West Indies' series against Sri Lanka.

In the men's T20I batter rankings, West Indies dasher Brandon King (up four spots to eighth) and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka (up three rungs to 12th) are the big movers while there is a re-shuffle inside the top 10 for T20I bowlers.

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie gained two places to move to second on this list behind England counterpart Adil Rashid, while Sri Lanka tweaker Maheesh Theekshana rose five spots to go to fifth following his spell of 2/7 in the second match of that series.

In the men's T20I bowler rankings, India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi gained four places to move up to eight, while Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed improved 11 spots to jump to 19th.

