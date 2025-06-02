Joe Root becomes England's leading ODI run-getter with match-winning knock against West Indies

Cardiff [UK], June 2 : Joe Root etched his name further into England's cricketing history books as he became the country's leading run-scorer in One Day Internationals, surpassing former captain Eoin Morgan's tally. Root now holds the record for most runs in both Tests and ODIs for England.

In the second ODI against the West Indies, Root played a masterful innings of unbeaten 166 off 139 deliveries, featuring 21 boundaries and 2 sixes, as he guided England to a six-wicket victory, successfully chasing down a challenging 309-run target in 48.5 overs. With this, England sealed the series 2-0, with one match still to go.

Root's latest innings not only earned England the win but also took his ODI run tally to 7,082, making him the first England batter to breach the 7,000-run mark in the format. The elegant right-hander now has 18 centuries and 42 fifties in ODIs.

Coming to the crease with England struggling at 2/2, Root showed remarkable composure under pressure. He stitched together a crucial 85-run partnership with Harry Brook, who contributed a solid 47 before being dismissed. Later, Will Jacks chipped in with a useful 49, but it was Root who anchored the innings till the end, displaying his trademark calm and control.

Earlier in the first innings, the West Indies posted 308 on the board, thanks to a fine century from Keacy Carty (103 off 105) and a captain's knock of 78 by Shai Hope.

The match also marked a strong beginning for Harry Brook's captaincy stint, as England sealed the series with a game in hand. His batting and leadership have both impressed early on, hinting at a promising future for the young skipper.

With the final ODI to come, England will aim for a clean sweep.

