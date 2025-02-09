Joe Root dethrones Eoin Morgan to script massive record for England in ODIs

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 9 : Joe Root eclipsed his former compatriot and captain Eoin Morgan for the most fifty-plus scores for England in men's ODIs.

During the second ODI between India and England, Root anchored the innings for the Three Lions and made the most of the placid conditions in Cuttack. He paced his knock well and slammed 69(72) deliveries, laced with six boundaries at a strike rate of 95.83.

After brushing away an early scare, Root played with composure and kept the momentum on England's side with his imposing presence. He raced to his 56th ODI fifty, the highest for England in the men's ODIs.

Previously, Morgan held the record for England with 55 fifty-plus scores in ODIs. England icon Ian Bell features in the third spot with 39 fifty-plus scores in the men's ODIs, followed by Jos Buttler with a tally of 38.

Fortune certainly favoured Root during his time on the crease. While playing on 16, Root was beaten by Axar Patel in his attempt to sweep the ball away. Appeals were made, but the on-field umpire turned them down.

There was an option to review the decision, but the Indian team decided against it. An over later, India skipper Rohit Sharma threw his hands up in exasperation when the big screen showed three reds on the review that wasn't taken.

Root continued to ride on his luck and added 66 runs with Harry Brook for the third wicket. The English batting maestro forced India to burn their second review.

While batting on 36, Root tried to execute a reverse sweep but missed the line, and the ball struck him on his pad. He survived the LBW appeal after the review showed the ball slightly brushed off the glove.

Root went on to complete his fifty in 52 deliveries. While batting on 69, Root lofted his drive straight to Virat Kohli at wide long-off. This was the fifth time Root lost his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja in the ODIs.

