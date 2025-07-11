Joe Root's poor form against Jasprit Bumrah in Tests continues

London [UK], July 11 : England right-hand batter Joe Root's poor form in Tests against India's right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah continued as the former was once again dismissed by the latter on the second day of the Lord's Test on Friday.

During the first ball of the first session of day two, Root completed his 37th Test ton with a boundary. He was ultimately castled by Jasprit Bumrah for the 11th time, scoring 104 in 199 balls with 10 fours.

So far in the longest format of the game against Bumrah, Root has faced 612 balls, where he has managed to score 311 runs at an average of 28.27 and has been dismissed 11 times.

This is the joint-most Root has been dismissed by a bowler in Tests alongside Pat Cummins.

Earlier, with his ton (104), Root has gone past Steve Smith and Rahul Dravid (36) to become the fifth-highest century-getter in all of Test cricket, with Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41) and Kumar Sangakkara (38) above him.

He also levelled South African legend Hashim Amla for the joint-sixth-highest centuries in all forms of the game, with 55 centuries each.

Root's last three scores at Lord's are: 143, 103 and 100*. He is the highest run-scorer at the venue in Tests, with 2,126 runs in 23 Tests and 41 innings at an average of 55.94, with eight centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 200*.

In all forms of cricket at Lord's, Root is at the top of the list, with 2,531 runs in 33 matches at an average of 53.85, with nine centuries and fifties each in 51 innings.

Root is only the third batter to score three successive tons at Lord's alongside Jack Hobbs (1912-26) and Michael Vaughan (2004-05), both Englishmen.

This is his 11th hundred in 60 innings against India in Tests, the joint-most alongside Australia's Steve Smith (who has 11 centuries in 46 innings).

Root's ton and a counter-attacking eighth-wicket stand between wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse after three quick wickets helped England ease past the 350-run mark at the end of the first session on day two of the third Test against India at Lord's.

