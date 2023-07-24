Joel Paris signs for Melbourne Stars ahead of BBL|13

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 : The Melbourne Stars has secured the signature of fast bowler Joel Paris for the next two seasons of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Paris joined the BBL outfit from the Hobart Hurricanes. The 30-year-old has also earned selection in Australia's One Day International team. Paris played two ODI matches in 2016 and picked up a single wicket with an economy of 5.81 during those games.

Melbourne Stars released an official statement to announce the signing of the left-arm quick.

"The left arm fast bowler has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Stars. The Melbourne Stars have secured the signature of fast bowler Joel Paris for the next two seasons," Melbourne Stars said in an official statement.

General Manager Blair Crouch said that Joel's ability to swing the ball will be a great addition to the team.

"We identified a need for more left armers who could swing the ball in our team so to secure someone of Joel's experience is fantastic for the squad," said Blair Crouch.

"He has been part of a very successful system in Perth for a number of years and knows what success looks like and we hope he can emulate that during his time as part of the Stars. We're looking forward to welcoming Joel and his family this summer," Blair added.

Paris expressed his excitement after joining the franchise and he said that he is looking forward to BBL|13 with the Stars.

"I can't wait to get to Melbourne this summer and run out at the MCG in front of some of the best fans in the BBL. There's obviously a few boys from WA who I know already and I'm looking forward to meeting the rest of the squad in December," Paris said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor