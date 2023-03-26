Jofra Archer joins Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of IPL 2023

English star pacer Jofra Archer finally joined the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the IPL 2023. The star English pacer joined the MI squad last year after the auction but couldn't be part of the team as he was recovering from an injury. This year around MI would once again be without one of their aces as Jasprit Bumrah will be missing out on the action for 6 months.

MI took to Instagram to update fans that Archer has joined the team's camp, with two social media posts. The first post was of Archer's back facing the camera and the franchise asked the fans to guess the cricketer's name. Then the franchise posted a video of Archer holding and changing into the MI jersey. The 27-year-old made his IPL debut in 2018, and was purchased in the Player Auction for ₹7.2 crores by Rajasthan Royals. Due to his impressive displays, he was retained for IPL 2020 and IPL 2021. During his IPL career, Archer has taken 46 wickets in 35 matches. His best season was IPL 2020, where he bagged 20 wickets in 14 games. He can also contribute with the bat if needed lower down the order, and has registered 195 IPL runs, with 27* as his highest score.