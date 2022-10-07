Jofra Archer likely to be available for IPL 2023

Jofra Archer is likely to make his comeback to competitive cricket in January 2023. Should he make his return, Archer will be playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. He had joined the franchise for Rs 8 crore in IPL 2022 mega auction.

As per a report in The Telegraph Archer could mark his return on the field against the Proteas in the bilateral series in January next year. A string of injuries kept him on the sidelines for a long time but now he is said to have resumed bowling.

South Africa and England will play a total of 3 ODIs between January 27 and February 01. What's interesting to see is that those matches will be held while the South Africa T20 league will be underway. Jofra's return to the cricket field will also be a big boost for Mumbai Indians fans. It has to be noted that the Rohit Shama-led side had purchased Archer at the IPL 2022 auction for INR 8 crore despite knowing that he would not be able to play for the franchise that season. With the IPL 2023 season expected to start in March or April next year, Archer could be in line for his first IPL participation in the Mumbai Indian colours.