Jofra Archer Returns to Test Cricket After 4 Years As England Announces Squad for IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Edgbaston

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been named in the squad for the second Test against India, England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday. The 30-year-old right-arm pacer is in line to make his first Test appearance in over four years. The second Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2. Archer last played a Test match in February 2021. His selection comes after a recent outing for Sussex in the County Championship, where he bowled 18 overs and claimed one wicket.

ENGLAND SQUAD FOR THE 2ND TEST:



Stokes (C), Archer, Root, Duckett, Bashir, Bethell, Brook, Carse, Sam Cook, Crawley, Overton, Pope, Smith, Tongue and Woakes. pic.twitter.com/oCGf1qfyRo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 26, 2025

England defeated India by five wickets in the first Test at Headingley. The squad for the second match remains unchanged apart from Archer’s inclusion.

The inclusion of Archer is expected to boost England’s pace attack. He joins a group of fast bowlers that includes Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Sam Cook and Josh Tongue. The squad also features captain Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes. Other members include Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Jamie Smith.

England Men’s Squad for Second Test:

Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes