Jofra Archer ruled out of English summer with stress fracture

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the 2022 English summer with a stress fracture of the lower back. Archer, who last played for England in March 2021, had hoped to make his comeback from a long-term elbow injury for Sussex in the T20 Blast next week and had planned to play some second-team warm-up matches before their opening fixture against Glamorgan next Thursday. Archer, 27, has undergone three bouts of surgery in the last 14 months: one on his hand to remove a shard of glass, and two on his elbow.

"After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season."No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days," said the ECB in a statement on Thursday (May 19).He trained with England in Barbados as part of his rehabilitation during their T20I and Test tours to the Caribbean earlier this year and skipped the ongoing IPL - after he was signed for INR 8 crore (USD 1.06 million) by Mumbai Indians - with the intention of returning to competitive cricket in time for the start of the Blast.

